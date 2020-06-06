App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Online travel firm Yatra implements pay cuts effective April, management salaries reduced by 50%

A variable reduction of 25 percent to 75 percent in salaries is being implemented across the board for the near term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online travel firm Yatra Online on June 6 announced pay cuts for its employees as part of its cost reduction initiatives. These initiatives, it said, have been implemented starting April 2020.

In a business update, the company said management salaries will be reduced by 50 percent while a variable reduction of 25 percent to 75 percent in salaries is being implemented across the board for the near term.

Also Read | Yatra calls off merger with Ebix, launches litigation

Close

It will also be freezing salary hikes and renegotiating supplier payment terms and conditions, the company said in a statement.

related news

Renegotiating fixed costs like rent and deferring non-critical capital expenditures are other announcements made by Yatra under its cost-cutting initiatives.

The Gurugram-based travel services provider is one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Summer camp kids are America’s coronavirus test subjects

Summer camp kids are America’s coronavirus test subjects

Joe Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Joe Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Lockdown launches | Porsche 911, Jaguar F-Type and other cars that went on sale in past two months

Lockdown launches | Porsche 911, Jaguar F-Type and other cars that went on sale in past two months

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.