Online travel firm Yatra implements pay cuts effective April, management salaries reduced by 50%

Online travel firm Yatra Online on June 6 announced pay cuts for its employees as part of its cost reduction initiatives. These initiatives, it said, have been implemented starting April 2020.

In a business update, the company said management salaries will be reduced by 50 percent while a variable reduction of 25 percent to 75 percent in salaries is being implemented across the board for the near term.

It will also be freezing salary hikes and renegotiating supplier payment terms and conditions, the company said in a statement.

Renegotiating fixed costs like rent and deferring non-critical capital expenditures are other announcements made by Yatra under its cost-cutting initiatives.

The Gurugram-based travel services provider is one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com.