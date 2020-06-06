App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yatra calls off merger with Ebix, launches litigation

Ebix had on July 17 last year announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Ebix will acquire Yatra Online through a merger deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online travel company Yatra has called off its merger with Ebix citing breach of merger agreements. It has also approached a US court against the breach of terms against Ebix.

As per a release by the company, "the complaint seeks to hold Ebix accountable for breaches of its representations, warranties and covenants in the merger agreement and an ancillary extension agreement and seeks substantial damages."

The release further states that, "Ebix's conduct breached material terms of the agreements and frustrated Yatra's ability to close the transaction and obtain the benefit of Yatra's bargain for Yatra's stockholders."

Close

Ebix had on July 17 last year announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which it will acquire Yatra Online through a merger deal.

related news

Moneycontrol was the first to report that that Ebix was acquiring Yatra for Rs 2,314 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate business update, Yatra said it has implemented certain cost reduction initiatives starting April 2020. These include management salaries being reduced by half, in addition to a freeze in salary hikes in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

Read More | Online travel firm Yatra implements pay cuts effective April, management salaries reduced by 50%

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Ebix #India #Yatra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Summer camp kids are America’s coronavirus test subjects

Summer camp kids are America’s coronavirus test subjects

Joe Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Joe Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Lockdown launches | Porsche 911, Jaguar F-Type and other cars that went on sale in past two months

Lockdown launches | Porsche 911, Jaguar F-Type and other cars that went on sale in past two months

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.