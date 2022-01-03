MARKET NEWS

English
Alka Mittal becomes first woman to head ONGC as CMD

The state-run oil major has been functioning without a full-time chairman and managing director since former chief Shashi Shanker retired on March 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST

Alka Mittal, director of human resources at energy major Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC), has been given the additional charge of chairman and managing director, the company announced on January 3.

With this appointment, Mittal has become the first woman ever to head ONGC as its CMD. She will hold the post for six months or until a regular appointment for the position is announced, whichever is earlier.

ONGC has not had a full-time chairman and managing director since former chief Shashi Shanker retired on March 31, 2021. Typically, the government select a future CMD at least a few months before the retirement of the incumbent but instead, after Shanker’s retirement, the then senior-most director was given the additional charge. Subhash Kumar, former director (finance) was given the additional charge of the post from April 1, 2021. Kumar too retired end-December, leaving the top position vacant for a couple of days.

Given that Mittal is currently the senior most on the board of directors, it was speculated that she would be given the CMD’s position but the formal orders came late on January 3.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board, the head-hunter for PSUs, had received 10 applications for the position but after interviews in May-June 2021, announced that it was unable to find a suitable candidate and recommended a search committee.

About Alka Mittal

A postgraduate in Economics, MBA (HRM) and Doctorate in Commerce and Business Studies, she joined ONGC as a graduate trainee in 1985.

Mittal went on to become the first woman to hold the charge of a full-time director in ONGC’s history.

Prior to joining as director (HR), Mittal held the charge of chief skill development (CSD) of the company. In her capacity as CSD in-charge, she streamlined the activities and brought in uniformity in the working of the skill development centres of ONGC, stated a note published on her on the company's official website.

During this period, she has also implemented the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) in ONGC engaging more than 5,000 apprentices across all work centres, it said.

Previously, she worked as Head CSR at the corporate office and took up major CSR projects across India.

Earlier, she led the HR-ER functions in various capacities across regions including Vadodara, Mumbai, Delhi and Jorhat, and was also the head of corporate communications of ONGC during 2009.
first published: Jan 3, 2022 09:50 pm

