App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola losses narrow to Rs 2,842 cr for FY18; revenue zooms 61%

Ola, which is locked in a bruising battle for market leadership in the Indian market against American rival Uber, had registered a loss of Rs 4,897.8 crore in FY2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ride hailing platform Ola has more than halved its consolidated losses to Rs 2,842.2 crore, while growing revenue by almost 61 per cent during FY2018, as per regulatory documents.

Ola, which is locked in a bruising battle for market leadership in the Indian market against American rival Uber, had registered a loss of Rs 4,897.8 crore in FY2016-17.

ANI Technologies -- the entity running Ola -- saw its consolidated revenue rising 60.9 per cent to Rs 2,222.6 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018 from Rs 1,380.7 crore in the previous fiscal.

Emails sent to Ola did not elicit any response.

related news

According to the documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Ministry, Ola narrowed its standalone losses significantly to Rs 2,676.7 crore, while revenues were up 44.6 per cent to Rs 1,860.6 crore in FY2018 compared to the previous financial year.

Ola has previously stated that it is on path to profitability. Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola offers services in more than 110 cities and claims to have over 10 lakh driver-partners across cabs, auto-rickshaws, and taxis on its platform.

In 2018, Ola forayed into international markets like Australia, the UK and New Zealand. It competes with Uber in these markets as well.

Rival Uber too, has seen its revenue growing manifold from India business to Rs 21.5 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018. Its net profit also grew to Rs 19.6 lakh in 2017-18, compared with Rs 3.22 lakh in 2016-17.

Interestingly, the two rivals -- which count SoftBank as a common investor -- also compete in the food delivery space in India. Ola operates Foodpanda that competes with UberEATS in the Indian market.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Bhavish Agarwal #Business #Companies #Ola

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.