Oil minister bats for green hydrogen viability amid global energy crisis

Hardeep Singh Puri

The Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, spoke about the viability of 'green hydrogen' as a fuel.

"Green hydrogen will succeed if the point of production and place of consumption are in close proximity," he said.

Earlier in October, India pitched for a global alliance on biofuels among members of the group of 20 major economies. India is the world's third biggest oil consumer and bids to boost use of cleaner fuels.

India's plans to set up a biofuels alliance mirror International Solar Alliance launched by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to bring clean and affordable solar energy within the reach of all.

"We have enough countries in the world which are producing biofuels, so if you get the ecosystem around it, in terms of the standards, the flexi-fuel engines... I think we are on our way to setting up an international alliance," Puri said.

At the national level the oil and petroleum ministry plans to set up 12 bio-refineries to produce fuel from items, including crop stubble, plant waste and municipal solid waste.

India plans to introduce 20 percent ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, followed by a nationwide roll out from 2025-26.

"India, the world's third biggest oil import, hopes to convert the current global oil challenges from the Ukraine crisis into an opportunity to secure affordable energy," Puri had said a day after the European Union failed to agree on a Russian oil price cap earlier this month.