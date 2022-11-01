English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nykaa’s new CTO aims to embrace crypto, metaverse to boost user engagement

    The former Amazon executive said that in the coming weeks, he will interact with Nykaa's stakeholders to develop more efficient and effective platforms for its customers.

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    November 01, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

    Nykaa’s new Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Uppalapati hopes to embrace external technologies like crypto and metaverse to enhance customer experience at his new company.

    The former Amazon executive said that in the coming weeks, he will interact with Nykaa's stakeholders to develop more efficient and effective platforms for its customers.

    "We will start to embrace crypto, metaverse and start to figure use cases to apply them," Uppalapati told analysts in a post-earnings investor call on November 1.

    In 2021, consumers adopted crypto and metaverse rapidly, making them buzzwords in corporate India. A strategic foray into Metaverse by social media giant Meta (formerly Facebook) has caught India Inc's attention.

    In a statement announcing Uppalapati's appointment last week, Nykaa said that Uppalapati's expertise will support the company's efforts to innovate at scale in meaningful and secure ways.

    Close

    For the quarter ended September, India's largest e-commerce beauty and personal care brand reported strong earnings.

    In the reported quarter, Nykaa's net profit grew 344 percent on year to Rs 5.2 crore, while its sales grew 39 percent to Rs 1,231 crore.

    Shares of Nykaa ended 2.8 percent higher at Rs 1,185.40 on the National Stock Exchange.
    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Tags: #beauty #Crypto #fashion #metaverse #Nykaa #user engagement
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.