NTPC starts first overseas power plant in Bangladesh

NTPC Ltd has marked its first overseas power plant capacity addition in Bangladesh.

Named Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP), the project will have two units of 660 MW each. On May 3, NTPC, which is India's largest power generator, said it has successfully added the first unit of the 1,320 thermal power plant. The plant is located in Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh.

With this new addition, the installed capacity of NTPC has gone up to 72,304 MW, all of which, except the above mentioned plant, are stationed in India.

"This demonstrates company's global reach and commitment to providing reliable and sustainable power. The project was executed in collaboration with the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Pvt Ltd. (BIFPCL), a foreign joint venture company of NTPC Ltd," NTPC said in a statement on May 3.

"After obtaining the required norms and approvals, Unit 1 of MSTPP has been included in the installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Group. The successful completion of the project underscores NTPC's commitment to innovation and excellence in every project it undertakes," it added.