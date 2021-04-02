English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NR Narayana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures eyes minority stake in B2B marketplace Udaan: Report

Catamaran Ventures is reportedly planning to buy a 2-3 percent stake in Udaan.

Reuters
April 02, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures is considering buying a small minority stake in the business-to-business marketplace Udaan.

Catamaran Ventures might buy the stake from some employees of Udaan who are looking to offload their vested stock options, according to the Economic Times report.

The private investment firm might buy a 2-3 percent stake, and due diligence on the transaction has begun, the report said.

"This is a completely secondary transaction. Some employees might sell part stake to bring on board Catamaran," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

"As a responsible organisation, we do not comment on market rumours or premature transactions," a representative for Udaan told The Economic Times.

MD Ranganath, president of Catamaran Ventures, had not yet responded when contacted by the paper.

Udaan was valued at $3.2 billion when it raised $280 million Series D funding round in January.

Udaan's investors include Octahedron Capital, Moonstone Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, partners of DST Global, GGV Capital, Altimeter Capital Hillhouse Capital, Footpath Ventures, Citi Ventures and Tencent.

Founded in 2016, Udaan has raised $1.15 billion till date.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #udaan
first published: Apr 2, 2021 01:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.