Now, a matrimony platform just for IIM and IIT graduates

Matrimony.com, which operates brands including BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony and EliteMatrimony, has launched a new platform for individuals who have graduated from top institutes like IIM and IIT.

"Individuals who have a management, tech or professional degree from premier educational institutions, across India and overseas, can register to find a match," the company said in a release.

Earlier this year, the company had launched a platform called DoctorsMatrimony.com, a site meant only for doctors.

And now the company has launched IIMIITMatrimony.com, an exclusive platform for alumni of premier institutes.

Explaining why the company launched IIMIITMatrimony.com, Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com, said, "During the last six months of the ongoing pandemic, we saw a 50 percent increase in registrations from alumni of premier institutes. We have understood their needs and preferences very well and have launched IIMIITMatrimony.com to serve them better. For this segment, education definitely is a key selection criteria when it comes to finding a life partner.”

While coronavirus did impact Matrimony.com's business in the April-June quarter last year, the company managed to increase its membership by 30 percent in the July-September period.

In an earlier interview to PTI, Janakiraman had said that the reason for the increase in members was "professionals who were postponing their marriage due to career priorities started signing up since they had more time (during the lockdown)."

Along with this, BharatMatrimony had launched Live in-app video chatting which also led to an overall increase in engagement on the platform.

In the initial days of the launch of the video feature in July last year, more than four lakh users had shown interest in video calling by upgrading to the latest version of the app, Janakiraman had told Moneycontrol in an earlier interview.

With the launch of new features like video calling, the company saw strong revenues last year and Janakiraman expects the double-digit growth to continue.