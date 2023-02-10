English
    Not Facebook or YouTube, govt has blocked content on Twitter most in last 3 years: MeitY data

    Under Sec 69A of the IT Act, Central government can issue blocking orders to platforms like Twitter under grounds such as interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India etc

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST
    When compared to 2021, there was a 11 percent increase in blocking orders issued under the IT Rules 2009

    Over the last three years, from 2020 to 2022, data provided by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) showed that out of all social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, etc, content on Twitter was blocked the most.

    While responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Ministry of IT and Electronics provided data, which showed that in 2020, 3,417 links of posts and accounts were blocked on Twitter under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000.

    In contrast, only 1,743 such links were blocked on Facebook, 809 links on YouTube, 451 on other platforms and 355 posts on Instagram in 2022. Data of 2020 and 2021 also showed a similar trend.

    Screenshot 2023-02-10 153510Figure shows the number  of links which includes posts and accounts that were directed to be blocked by MeitY | Source: Government data