MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

No mandatory negative RT-PCR report required for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra: SpiceJet

SpiceJet, on June 13, informed its passengers that no mandatory RT-PCR negative test report required for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
SpiceJet on June 13 informed its passengers that no mandatory RT-PCR negative test report required for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

SpiceJet on June 13 informed its passengers that no mandatory RT-PCR negative test report required for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SpiceJet, on June 13, informed its passengers that no mandatory RT-PCR negative test report was required for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In a tweet from its official twitter handle Spicejet tweeted that "Important update for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh'' with a press release that says "Mandatory RT PCR rule ends. Delhi-bound passengers from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are not required to carry a negative RT-PCR test any more.

SpiceJet, in a tweet, also provided a link that allows passengers to get detailed state-wise travel guidelines.

Earlier, SpiceJet has decided to revert to the structure where employees will be paid as per the work hours in view of recent developments in the aviation sector and falling air traffic. However, the airline will maintain basic thresholds while deciding the pay.

"The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the Indian aviation industry the hardest much like last year. During this second wave, the impact has been much more severe especially on our industry. Passenger traffic has fallen to less than 10 percent as compared to the pre-COVID levels", in an email addressed to all employees, the human resources said.

Under these "extreme and unavoidable" circumstances, the company is "reverting to the structure where employees will be paid according to the work hours contributed while maintaining basic thresholds", SpiceJet said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

There will be a graded deferment of up to 35 percent for some. While salaries for May will be credited to employees' bank accounts on 1 June, It further said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #SpiceJet
first published: Jun 14, 2021 08:45 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.