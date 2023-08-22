Nitin Gadkari rolls out Bharat NCAP, India’s own crash-testing norms for cars

The programme will evaluate vehicle safety through crash tests and assign star ratings to encourage safer cars

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) on August 22 in a bid to boost India's road and vehicle safety standards. The programme is an attempt to enhance road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in the country.

"Road accidents are not just because of vehicles, but also because of poor road engineering:", Gadkari said while officially launching the programme. "I am confident that Bharat NCAP will get global recognition in the future."

The India-specific programme comes into effect on October 1. It will evaluate vehicle safety through crash tests and assign star ratings to encourage safer cars and competition among manufacturers in India.

"Over 30 car models have already been offered by carmakers in India for the assessment under the Bharat NCAP safety ratings," Gadkari said. "The automotive market in India has been evolving with consumer's focus shifting from being cost-centric to quality-centric"

Apart from nurturing a safety-focused car market in India, the move towards higher safety standards is expected to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian vehicles, boosting export opportunities.

The details of the programme were shared less than 48 hours after the government announced it would bring in the new system.

Apart from petrol and diesel-driven vehicles, Bharat NCAP will test and rate CNG and electric vehicles.

Gadkari, while outlining the broad contours of the programme, said car customers can refer to the star ratings to compare the safety standards of vehicles and accordingly make their decisions. However, it will be entirely voluntary for carmakers to reveal the star ratings of their products.

“The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Based on the performance of the car in the tests, it will be awarded star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP),” the ministry said in a statement on August 20.

The ministry said the projected outcome is a “heightened demand” for safer cars, compelling manufacturers to meet “customer safety preferences”.

So far, Indian cars were tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP), a UK-based project of the Towards Zero Foundation. The Global NCAP facilitates new car assessment programmes worldwide and promotes the United Nations’ motor vehicle safety standards.