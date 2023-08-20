Bharat NCAP launch on Aug 22: Elevating vehicle safety, global competitiveness

Representative Image

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on August 22, 2023.

The program stands as a significant advancement in the government's commitment to enhancing road safety and aim to elevate the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India, according to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH).

The primary target of the program is to provide car buyers with a tool to assess and compare the crash safety of different motor vehicles available in the market. Manufacturers can voluntarily test their cars according to Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. After testing, cars will receive star ratings for Adult Occupant (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP) protection, aiding potential customers in evaluating safety standards and making informed purchasing decisions, the statement added.

These star ratings reflect performance in simulated crash scenarios and provide a practical reference point for car buyers. By utilizing these ratings, consumers can effectively compare and contrast the safety attributes of various vehicles, enabling them to make well-informed decisions when selecting a vehicle to purchase.

The projected outcome is a heightened demand for safer cars, compelling manufacturers to meet customer safety preferences. This move towards higher safety standards is expected to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian vehicles, boosting export opportunities for local carmakers. Simultaneously, the program aims to nurture a safety-focused car market in India, fostering a culture of prioritizing safety in car selections.