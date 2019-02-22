NIIT Technologies increases talent hiring on low-cost nearshore facilities

Overseas hiring is not showing any signs of slowing down, and to cater to the growing demand, NIIT Technologies is ramping up its hiring for its nearshore facilities overseas,said Arvind Thakur, Vice Chairman and Managing Director on February 22.

Thakur,who was in Mumbai for the NASSCOM Technology Leadership Forum, said, "Overseas hiring is going to increase going forward, especially digital where engagements are more onsite."

"What we have done is we have set up nearshore facilities in our overseas geographies. A lot of hiring happens in those facilities," he said. In terms of revenues, 60 percent came from overseas, and 40 percent was domestic.

Nearshore facilities are those which are located low-cost international locations. For instance, the company has a facility in Boise, Idaho—An area, which has good talent engaged in digital work available at a relatively lower cost, according to Thakur.

The company is looking to recruit talent in with digital skills in India as well, with digital now becoming a significant portion of the business. Though Thakur did not give a hiring forecast, he said the company in the last two quarters has hired close to 500 people.

The company recently reorganised its structure to focus on the area of digital experience, analytics, cloud and digital integration. It is also now looking at a new emerging technologies particularly around artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Thakur said, “We are planning to do it both organically and inorganically. To rapidly build capabilities, we have acquired companies.” Over three years ago, the company acquired Incessant technologies that gave NIIT Tech a strong footprint in the digital integration space. “I think at regular intervals we have been acquiring companies and inorganic initiatives is a key pillar in our transformation journey,”he added.

At the same time, Thakur said the company has been building capabilities internally and it has created these horizontals around cloud, automation. "We have gotten leaders who have expertise in these areas. This includes setting updesign labs and centre for digital experience," he said.