New deputy governor Janakiraman gets supervision, inspection departments at RBI

The newly-appointed Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Swaminathan Janakiraman has been allocated department of supervision and inspection departments along with four other departments, the central bank said in a release on June 26.

On June 21, the government appointed Janakiraman as a deputy governor of RBI for the next three years. Prior to this, he was holding the post of managing Director at the State Bank of India (SBI).

Janakiraman replaced MK Jain whose term expired on June 21.

Other departments that have been allocated to Janakiraman include consumer education and protection department, financial inclusion and development department, premises department and Rajbhasha department.

These portfolios will be effective from today.

Similarly, MD Patra has got department of Monetary Policy, Secretary, International, Co-ordination, Economic and Policy Research, Statistics and Information Management, Financial Markets Operations, Financial Markets Regulations, Financial Stability, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, and Corporate Strategy and Budget.

Rajeshwar Rao got department of Regulation, Communication, Enforcement, Legal, and Risk Monitoring, release said.

The RBI allotted depart of Currency Management, External Investments & Operations, Government and Bank Accounts, Information Technology, Information Technology, Fintech, Foreign Exchange, Human Resource Management, and Internal Debt Management to T Rabi Sankar.

Sankar also got Central Security Cell and Right to Information (RIA) Division departments.

The reshuffling of portfolios have taken place after the appointment of new deputy governor Janakiraman.

The Union government on June 1 interviewed candidates for the post of RBI deputy governor to replace Jain.

A panel consisting of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the cabinet secretary, the financial services secretary, and the chief economic advisor interviewed the candidates.