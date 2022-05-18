English
    Network18 Exclusive: Group of Ministers recommends 28% GST on online gaming, casinos and race course

    The tax will be imposed on initial betting and the gaming amount, sources said.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Group of Ministers (GoM) has unanimously decided to recommend levying 28 percent goods and services tax (GST) on online gaming, casinos and race courses, sources told CNBC-TV18.

    The tax will be imposed on initial betting and the gaming amount as the group is not in favour of levying GST on every bet or the winning amount, they added.

    The sources added that the GoM report will be submitted in a day or two.

    This is a breaking copy, stay tuned for more updates…



