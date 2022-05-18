Network18 Exclusive: Group of Ministers recommends 28% GST on online gaming, casinos and race course

Representative image

The Group of Ministers (GoM) has unanimously decided to recommend levying 28 percent goods and services tax (GST) on online gaming, casinos and race courses, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The tax will be imposed on initial betting and the gaming amount as the group is not in favour of levying GST on every bet or the winning amount, they added.

The sources added that the GoM report will be submitted in a day or two.

