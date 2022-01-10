Nestle India Q3 PAT seen up 25.6% YoY to Rs 617.4 cr: KRChoksey

nestle-india

KRChoksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Nestle India to report net profit at Rs 617.4 crore up 25.6% year-on-year (down 1.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,882.6 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 948 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

