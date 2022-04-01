English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    We've started buying Russian oil, have bought at least 3-4 days of supply: FM

    Russia has offered its flagship Urals grade to India at discounts of as much as $35 a barrel on prices before the war to encourage India to lift more shipments.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
    File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    India has sourced discounted crude oil from Russia and would continue to do so, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the India Business Leader Awards on April 1.

    Sitharaman said it is only natural for India to look for a good deal and that the government has already started purchasing oil from Russia. She said that the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is working on a plan to source more oil.

    “We have already started buying oil from Russia; we have received three to four days of oil supply from Russia,” she said.

    Russia has offered its flagship Urals grade to India at discounts of as much as $35 a barrel on prices before the war to encourage India to lift more shipments.

    “I would put my national interest first and I would put my energy security first. And if there is fuel available at discount. Why shouldn’t I buy it?” the finance minister said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sitharaman said she was entering the new fiscal 2022-23 with cautious optimism despite the Russia-Ukraine situation. But expressed concerns over the price and availability of natural gas which may pose a challenge for energy transition plans, given the country’s commitment to climate change.

    “At this time when the transition was to happen, many countries like us planned for moving to natural gas and then to renewable energy. But the transition arrangement which we wanted to do with natural gas is now facing a challenge in that the supplies are lesser and the cost is spiking,” she said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #energy #IBLA2022 #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 05:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.