App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is prompting investors to discontinue SIPs?

As per data with Association of Mutual Funds in India, collections via SIPs stood at Rs 8,095 crore last month - higher than January - while industry witnessed 4.96 lakh discontinuations of accounts.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

Systematic investment plans, popularly known as SIPs, seem to be losing sheen.

As per data with Association of Mutual Funds in India, collections via SIPs stood at Rs 8,095 crore last month - higher than January - while industry witnessed 4.96 lakh discontinuations of accounts.

However, the silver lining is that the number of SIPs discontinued in February were less than that of December and January - 5.36 lakh discontinuations.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

EF8B65CF-6B4D-4563-8F4C-4815ED7D4410

Indian Mutual Funds have currently about 2.59 crore (25.9 million) SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian Mutual Fund schemes.

Volatile markets & Aadhaar impact

Fund managers said that volatile equity market have played spoilsport while some said SIPs may have lost some of its sheen after Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) disallowed Aadhaar-based authentication to complete Know Your Client (KYC) norms.

Generally, the MF industry used to add close to 10 lakh SIPs each month before the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar, AMFI data shows that the industry had added merely 7 lakh SIP accounts each month since November.

On October 12 last year, UIDAI wrote to the MF industry — the registrar and transfer agents (R&T) and some online distributors — asking them to discontinue using Aadhaar-based authentication to complete KYC norms.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court verdict banned the use of Aadhaar data for financial transactions. This means a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is mandatory for every investor KYC.

Poor performance

"Lacklustre performance across equity scheme categories in the past one-year, where majority of large cap funds, mid cap funds, small cap funds, multi cap funds, have under-performed their respective benchmark indices. As a result, those who started SIPs towards the end of 2017 haven't made much money in last 12-15 months," said a fund manager from a private fund house.

Large-cap, mid-cap and small cap mutual fund categories have delivered negative returns in the range of 4-10 percent in the last one year.

In terms of net SIPs, which is new SIP registered minus discontinued SIPs, the numbers are falling even faster. In fact, in February 2018, the industry added just 2.58 lakh net new SIP accounts, compared with 2.62 lakh accounts in January, as per AMFI.

AMFI data also reveals that the number of SIP discontinuations have increased in the current financial year compared to FY18.

In FY18, the total discontinuation of SIP accounts stood at 34.83 lakh, while in 11 months of FY19, this number has already touched 52.99 lakh.

On the other hand, the number of new SIPs registered in FY18 was 116.41 lakh, while until February, 100.67 lakh news SIPs were registered.

MF DATA

Inflows into equity funds, including equity linked saving schemes, have declined 17 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to Rs 5,122 crore in February.

Monthly equity inflows have come off significantly from the high of Rs 20,308 crore seen in November 2017.

Assets under management (AUM) for the MF industry stood at Rs 23.16 lakh crore as at February-end, almost flat compared to the previous month.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 02:34 pm

tags #AMFI #Business #MFnews #SIPs

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

James Bond To Go Eco-Friendly, Drive an Electric Aston Martin Rapide E ...

Congress's Tom Vadakkan Joins BJP, Says Was Hurt When Party Questioned ...

Watch: Kiren Rijuju Shares Viral Video of Mumbai Auto Driver Calling N ...

Aamir Khan's Birthday Surprise for Fans: Will Star In Hindi Remake of ...

Volkswagen to Slash up to 7000 Jobs to Fund Electric Transition

#VikasPoochRahaHai: Akhilesh Yadav Wages Twitter War Against BJP on De ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 MIUI 10.2.7.0 Update Rolls-out in India, Brings En ...

Hong Kong bans Boeing 737 MAX flights Post Ethiopian Airlines Crash

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Meet the Actors Who Have Taken the Political ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

Jai Bala positive on RIL, HUL; expects Nifty to hit new high soon

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

RBI to inject $5 bn into system: Move adds to the armoury of central b ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's opposition to Citizenship Bill turns into mo ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.