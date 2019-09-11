App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram Mutual Fund garners Rs 358 crore via equity fund NFO

The scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisation, while up to 35 percent will be deployed in fixed income and money market instruments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sundaram Mutual Fund has collected Rs 358 crore from 30,932 investors through the launch of Sundaram Equity Fund, according to a press release from the fund house.

Subscription to the open-ended equity scheme was open from August 16-30.

The scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisation, while up to 35 percent will be deployed in fixed income and money market instruments.

The new scheme will invest in a portfolio of 45-50 stocks of companies, using a blend of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Currently, Sundaram Mutual Fund has a bouquet of 14 equity and 11 fixed-income funds. As on August 31, 2019, the fund house’s assets under management stood at Rs 34,357 crore.

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against S&P BSE 500 TRI Index.

Other features:

Plans: Regular and Direct

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum investment: Rs 100 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Exit load: 1 percent if redeemed within 12 months from the date of allotment;

--Nil if redeemed after 12 months from the allotment date.

Fund managers: S Krishnakumar, S Bharath (Equity), Dwijendra Srivastava (Fixed Income), Rohit Seksaria (Overseas)

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Business #MFnews #Sundaram Mutual Fund

