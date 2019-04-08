App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MF industry poised to grow at 18 percent during 2019-20, sees over Rs 22,000 cr of outflows in March

Inflows in equity funds more than doubled in March.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News


The mutual fund industry continued to register outflows for the second consecutive month in March. The 43-player industry reported a total outflow of Rs 22,357 crore in March, compared with Rs 20,083 crore registered in the month of February, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).


Cash plans, or liquid schemes, reported the highest outflows across all MF categories. This category registered outflows of over Rs 51,343 crore as against Rs 24,509 crore in February.


N S Venktaesh, the chief executive officer of AMFI, believes outflows from liquid funds are a normal phenomenon for March. In March 2018, liquid funds reported outflows of Rs 55,000 crore.


Typically, companies and banks withdraw their liquid fund investments as the financial year-end nears.


30B1FFBC-CAEB-4BD4-BE3A-E55EE60CFC6B


Interestingly, flows in to income funds reversed. Last month, this category registered inflows of Rs 13,856 crore as against outflows of Rs 4,214 crore in February.


Venkatesh attributed the reversal of trend in income funds to Monetary Policy Committee’s dovish stance indicating a rate cut.


“MPCs stand of moving towards dovishness and rate cuts happening is usually better for gilt funds and income funds because you get better capital gains,” Venkatesh said.


He also pointed out that investors had started shifting their investments from other funds to income funds.


According to AMFI, inflows in equity funds more than doubled in March. The category witnessed inflows of Rs 11,756 crore as against Rs 5,122 crore worth of inflows in February.


“Mutual Fund Industry, in one of the most difficult and uncertain year, marked with acute market volatility, credit events and border tensions, has done exceedingly well, with overall industry growing by 11 percent and retail by 14 percent,“ the AMFI chief said while commenting on the overall monthly data.

He also said that, with interest rates easing and the impact of credit events almost normalised and macro-economic indicators showing healthy uptrend, the MF industry is poised to grow at a robust 17-18 percent during 2019-20.


Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #AMFI #Business #MFnews

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell Attend Designer Marc Jacobs' S ...

Chants of Namo-Namo on the Ebb, Says Mayawati as Her Poll Warriors Pre ...

IPL 2019: KXIP vs SRH, Can KXIP Bastmen Face the Afghani Spinners' Cha ...

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Makers Announce Three New Projects with Sou ...

Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousand ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

IPL 2019 | Chennai May Miss Out on Playoffs & Final, Bangalore on Stan ...

Turkish President Erdogan Casts Doubt on Istanbul Vote, Driving Lira L ...

Modi Govt Kept its 2014 Inflation Promise, But There’s a Caveat and ...

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Siddharth Desai, Rishank ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.