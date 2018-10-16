App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Robeco MF elevates Nimesh Chandan as head of investment-equity

Chandan’s role will be to guide the equity team in providing equity strategy for various equity funds

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has elevated Nimesh Chandan as the Head – Investment, Equity with immediate effect, a release from the fund house said on October 16.

This is a new position in the company.

Chandan’s role will be to guide the equity team in providing a strategy for various equity funds, which form 45 percent of Canara Robeco Asset Management’s AUM.

As of September 30, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund managed assets worth Rs 14,045 crore.

Chandan comes with approximately two decades of experience in the financial services sector. Of which, Chandan has been associated with Canara Robeco Mutual Fund for over a decade. He started as a senior fund manager, managing domestic equity funds and later on moved to set up and head the offshore investments division for the fund house.

Prior to joining Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Chandan was also associated with ICICI Prudential Asset Management, SBI Mutual Fund and Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund. He was an analyst during his initial years at Strategic Capital (Stratcap) Securities for the technology and pharmaceuticals sector.

Last month, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund appointed Krishna Sanghavi as Head of Equity, replacing Ravi Gopalakrishnan who quit the fund house in May.

Canara Robeco Asset Management is a joint venture between Canara Bank and Robeco of the Netherlands, a global asset management company.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 05:10 pm

#Business #Canara Robeco Mutual Fund #MF News

