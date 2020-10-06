172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mutual-funds|business-insight-sebi-revamps-the-risk-o-meter-of-mutual-funds-what-changed-5929651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | SEBI revamps the ‘Risk-o-Meter’ of mutual funds; what changed?

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma brings in more details on the changes introduced by the market regulator.

Moneycontrol News

Based on the recommendations of the Mutual Fund Advisory Committee (MFAC), the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued detailed guidelines for revamping the 'risk-o-meter' for mutual fund schemes.

A new category of ‘very high’ risk mutual fund has been added to warn investors, in addition to the existing categories of moderately high and high-risk funds. Now there are six categories of risk, starting from low and going to very high. What else has changed?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma brings in more details on the changes introduced by the market regulator in this edition of Business Insight.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 08:01 pm

