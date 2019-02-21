App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AMFI CEO N Venkatesh says SIP flows intact; debt funds may slow down in February

Venkatesh mentioned that systematic investment plans have continued to show an upward trend despite volatile markets.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

Investors of debt funds are still shying away from making investments after the recent crisis of IL&FS affected these schemes.

The Chief Executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India, a mutual fund lobby, N Venkatesh told Moneycontrol that debt funds may continue to see slowdown in flows when February numbers are released.

"Debt flows will see some sort of slowdown in February because it is institutional flow which is coming in. They are waiting on the sidelines to see how things pan out," Venkatesh said on the sidelines of CIFA 2019.

The figures for the month of February will be released by first week of March.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

As on Jan-end, income funds saw inflows of Rs 2,080 crore against outflow of Rs 3,407 crore in December.

The entire trouble for the fund houses started after multiple defaults by Infrastrucure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), came to light a few months ago and impacted debt funds that held securities issued by it worth Rs 2,800 crore.

Venkatesh mentioned that systematic investment plans have continued to show an upward trend despite volatile markets.

"The SIPs are still showing an upward trend its not come down even in this month (February) we don’t expect it to come down," Venkatesh said.

In January, inflows through SIPs stood at Rs 8,063 as against Rs 8,022 crore in December.

Need for IFAs

Addressing at CIFA 2019, Venkatesh said mutual fund industry needs more active IFAs (Independent Financial Advisors) for the growing wealthy population.

"There are 1 lakh IFAs but only 25 percent are active. We need to look at why active IFA community is not growing," Venkatesh added.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #AMFI #debt funds #ILFS #MF News #sip

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.