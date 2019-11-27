Aditya Birla Sun Life MF gets Rs 840 cr for Zee shares

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has received Rs 840 crore from sale of shares of Zee Entertainment (ZEEL), an Essel Group company, the fund house told Moneycontrol.

"Pursuant to the sale of shareholding of Zee Entertainment, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has received repayment to the tune of Rs 840 crore comprising the principal amount and interest accrued," the fund house said in a statement to Moneycontrol.

On November 26, two fund houses - HDFC Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company - had said that they received repayment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group.