Muthoot Group Chairman MG George passes away at 72

MG George Muthoot was rushed to Delhi’s Escorts hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs in his home. The hospital authorities reportedly declared him dead upon arrival at around 7.00 pm.

March 05, 2021 / 11:10 PM IST
MG George Muthoot (Image: Muthoot Group)

Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot passed away in Delhi on March 5. He was 72 years old.

Born on November 2, 1949, in Kozhencherry, George Muthoot was among the six Malayalees who made it to the Forbes Magazine’s Rich List in 2020. Last year, Forbes Asia Magazine had declared George Muthoot the 26th richest man in India and the richest Malayalee in India.

According to a report by The Indian Express, MG George was rushed to Delhi’s Escorts hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs in his home. The hospital authorities declared him dead upon arrival at around 7.00 pm.

Under MG George Muthoot’s leadership, Muthoot Group’s flagship company Muthoot Finance Limited had become one of India’s largest gold financing companies. The Kochi-based firm offers loans against gold as a collateral.

He is also credited with leading the Muthoot Group’s expansion to more than 5,000 branches across the globe.
TAGS: #MG George Muthoot #Muthoot Finance #Muthoot Group
first published: Mar 5, 2021 11:10 pm

