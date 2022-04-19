English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mumbai airport operator asks Air India to vacate land that has 4 staff colonies

    Air India has been using approximately 7,50,000 square metres of area around the Mumbai airport for decades at concessionary rates, the sources said.

    PTI
    April 19, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    File image of an Air India aircraft on the runway

    File image of an Air India aircraft on the runway

    Mumbai airport operator MIAL has asked Air India to vacate its land that also includes four staff colonies of the airline where around 1,600 families reside, sources said on Tuesday.

    Air India has been using approximately 7,50,000 square metres of area around the Mumbai airport for decades at concessionary rates, the sources said.

    The Tata Group took over the operations of Air India on January 27.

    The Centre sold the airline to the Tata Group on October 8 last year after a successful bidding process.

    The Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and Air India did not respond to PTI’s request for a statement on the development.

    Close

    The sources said the MIAL issued a notice to Air India last month, asking the airline to vacate this land.

    Apart from the four housing colonies where around 1,600 families reside, the area has cargo warehouses, hangars and offices of Air India, they added.

    In the 1950s, the land was leased out by the Maharashtra government to the Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI).

    Air India, which was run by the Centre then, was allowed to use the land at concessionary rates.

    After the privatisation of the Mumbai airport in 2005, the MIAL became the owner of the land.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Air India #Business #MIAL #Mumbai Airport
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 07:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.