Mukesh Ambani now richer than Elon Musk, Google founders

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani' wealth has now surpassed the net worths of Tesla's Elon Musk and Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

$72.4 billion, making him the world's sixth richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

The Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman's net worth is

While Musk's net worth is worth $68.6 billion, Page's wealth is currently $71.6 billion and Brin's is at $69.4 billion.

RIL's share price has increased since March, after its telecom unit Jio Platforms received funding from several global investors, including Facebook, KKR and Intel.

Also Read: RIL now 51st most-valued firm in the world, among top 10 in Asia

On June 19, RIL said company has become net debt-free ahead of its targeted date of March 31, 2021, due to its rights issue and the investments into Jio Platforms.

Ambani's wealth recently surpassed that of renowned investor Warren Buffett, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani is the only Asian among the world's ten richest people.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.