English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MPL earmarks Rs 2,000 crore for Great Indian Gaming League

    The tournament may see 3.5 million winners across multiple games and could potentially create thousands of winners between Rs 1 lakh and 1 crore prize range during this league, it added.

    PTI
    March 21, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
    Representative image: Source: Reuters

    Representative image: Source: Reuters

    E-sports firm Mobile Premier League has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for a two-month-long multi-sport online mobile gaming tournament Great Indian Gaming League, starting from March 24, the company said on Monday.

    The tournament may see 3.5 million winners across multiple games and could potentially create thousands of winners between Rs 1 lakh and 1 crore prize range during this league, it added.

    "As the largest multi-game mobile gaming tournament, GIGL will provide access to mobile e-sports to a vast and diverse group of gamers across the country in line with our vision to democratise e-sports. We are confident that the tournament will see millions of players participating from across the country," Mobile Premier League (MPL) country head for India Namratha Swamy said in a statement.

    The company expects to see 7 million players participate across different categories during the tournament that will run from March 24 to May 29, 2022.

    Founded in 2018, MPL claims to have over 90 million users across India, Indonesia, Europe and the US.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Great Indian Gaming League #MPL
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 02:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.