MPL earmarks Rs 2,000 crore for Great Indian Gaming League

E-sports firm Mobile Premier League has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for a two-month-long multi-sport online mobile gaming tournament Great Indian Gaming League, starting from March 24, the company said on Monday.

The tournament may see 3.5 million winners across multiple games and could potentially create thousands of winners between Rs 1 lakh and 1 crore prize range during this league, it added.

"As the largest multi-game mobile gaming tournament, GIGL will provide access to mobile e-sports to a vast and diverse group of gamers across the country in line with our vision to democratise e-sports. We are confident that the tournament will see millions of players participating from across the country," Mobile Premier League (MPL) country head for India Namratha Swamy said in a statement.

The company expects to see 7 million players participate across different categories during the tournament that will run from March 24 to May 29, 2022.

Founded in 2018, MPL claims to have over 90 million users across India, Indonesia, Europe and the US.