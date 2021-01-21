MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Morgan Stanley Infra invests Rs 180 crore in LEAP India

LEAP, which provides these assets on lease and helps in integrating the supply chain across suppliers, manufacturers, 3PL service providers and retailers, has a large footprint in India catering to over 600 customers and more than 7,000 touch-points from a pan-India network of 18 warehouses.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST

Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure on January 21 said it has invested Rs 180 crore to acquire stake in LEAP India. Founded in 2013, LEAP India is an asset pooling company dedicated to providing dependable and cost-effective solutions to supply chains across India, according to a statement.

The company has an asset pool of approx 4 million units, including pallets, foldable large containers (FLC), crates and utility boxes, it said. LEAP now aims to achieve a total asset pool of 6 million and provide technologically advanced products to the market, its founder promoter and managing director Sunu Mathew said.

Its business is linked to India's consumption story and primarily caters to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables, beverages, e-commerce, retail, auto and auto-component manufacturing sectors, Morgan Stanely said in the statement. The timber pallets and plastic utility boxes are used by companies in FMCG and beverages sectors, it said, adding auto companies use FLCs and crates.

LEAP, which provides these assets on lease and helps in integrating the supply chain across suppliers, manufacturers, 3PL service providers and retailers, has a large footprint in India catering to over 600 customers and more than 7,000 touch-points from a pan-India network of 18 warehouses. "LEAP has been able to navigate the COVID-19 situation successfully and has emerged stronger with an increased market share.

"In terms of market opportunity, India is hugely under-penetrated in terms of palletisation. With our investment, we expect that LEAP will further consolidate its market-leading position," Shyamsundar Gurumoorthy, MD and Co-Head of Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure, said. Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure has also invested in Unison Enviro, a city gas distribution company, in partnership with Ashoka Buildcon and in Healthmap Diagnostics.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #LEAP India #Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure
first published: Jan 21, 2021 07:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.