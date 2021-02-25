English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol to be Digital Media Partner of IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2021

Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2021: The four-day online event will begin on February 25. It will include keynote sessions, fireside chats, workshops, competitions, networking sessions and an intern fair.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST

Moneycontrol will be the Digital Media Partner of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2021, an event organised by IIT Kharagpur’s Entrepreneurship Cell and Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI), in association with WestBridge Capital.

GES is Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur’s annual mega flagship event and is the biggest inter-collegiate corporate summit in India.

Academicians, venture capitalists, angel investors, new age entrepreneurs, industry experts and students will share their unique entrepreneurial endeavours and experiences, and pledge to take entrepreneurship to greater heights, using this platform.

In the 15th edition of GES is themed to celebrate the resilience of entrepreneurs who have endured and braved their way out of tough situations.

The four-day online event will begin on February 25. It will include keynote sessions, fireside chats, workshops, competitions, networking sessions and an intern fair.

Close

Related stories

Keynotes sessions will include Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Irani, Padma Bhushan awardee and NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Saraswat, who formerly served as the Director General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian (India’s Chief Economic Advisor), Kiran Mani (Managing Director, Google), Shiv Khera (renowned author and motivational speaker), Kevin Goldsmith (CTO, Anaconda) and Larry Kim (CEO, MobileMonkey).

Workshops will be conducted by Pawan Kr. Rai (founder, Finshots), Shravan Tickoo (Lead Product Manager, Byju’s), Tarry Singh (CoFounder, CEO and AI Researcher at deepkapha.ai) and Rajesh Chakraborty (Academic Director at MAGES Emerging Tech) on domains such as finance, marketing, product development, data science and analytics.

GES also comprises many competitions, hackathons and quizzes that will give participants a knack for solving real-life problems.

The previous editions of GES witnessed participation of Sundar Pichai (CEO, Google and Alphabet), Sam Pitroda (pioneer of the Indian telecom revolution), Ritesh Aggarwal (Founder, OYO), Rahul Jaimini (Co-founder, Swiggy), Amod Malviya (Co-Founder, Udaan) and Navin Gurnaney (CEO, Starbucks India), among others.

Those hoping to participate would have to register on the GEC website.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #entrepreneurship #GES #India #Moneycontrol #Startup #startups
first published: Feb 25, 2021 01:16 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.