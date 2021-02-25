Moneycontrol to be Digital Media Partner of IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2021

Moneycontrol will be the Digital Media Partner of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2021, an event organised by IIT Kharagpur’s Entrepreneurship Cell and Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI), in association with WestBridge Capital.

GES is Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur’s annual mega flagship event and is the biggest inter-collegiate corporate summit in India.

Academicians, venture capitalists, angel investors, new age entrepreneurs, industry experts and students will share their unique entrepreneurial endeavours and experiences, and pledge to take entrepreneurship to greater heights, using this platform.

In the 15th edition of GES is themed to celebrate the resilience of entrepreneurs who have endured and braved their way out of tough situations.

The four-day online event will begin on February 25. It will include keynote sessions, fireside chats, workshops, competitions, networking sessions and an intern fair.

Keynotes sessions will include Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Irani, Padma Bhushan awardee and NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Saraswat, who formerly served as the Director General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian (India’s Chief Economic Advisor), Kiran Mani (Managing Director, Google), Shiv Khera (renowned author and motivational speaker), Kevin Goldsmith (CTO, Anaconda) and Larry Kim (CEO, MobileMonkey).

Workshops will be conducted by Pawan Kr. Rai (founder, Finshots), Shravan Tickoo (Lead Product Manager, Byju’s), Tarry Singh (CoFounder, CEO and AI Researcher at deepkapha.ai) and Rajesh Chakraborty (Academic Director at MAGES Emerging Tech) on domains such as finance, marketing, product development, data science and analytics.

GES also comprises many competitions, hackathons and quizzes that will give participants a knack for solving real-life problems.

The previous editions of GES witnessed participation of Sundar Pichai (CEO, Google and Alphabet), Sam Pitroda (pioneer of the Indian telecom revolution), Ritesh Aggarwal (Founder, OYO), Rahul Jaimini (Co-founder, Swiggy), Amod Malviya (Co-Founder, Udaan) and Navin Gurnaney (CEO, Starbucks India), among others.