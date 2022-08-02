Here are the most interesting articles this evening (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

Big block deal expected in Zomato tomorrow, seller undisclosed

A big block deal is expected in food delivery aggregator Zomato on August 3, with the seller being undisclosed. The offer is of around Rs 2,938 crore or $373 million, with a price range of Rs 48-54 per share. BofA Securities will be the sole bookrunner for the deal.

Zomato shares zoom 20% after Q1 loss narrows, company appoints four CEOs

Zomato share price gained 20 percent in early trade on August 2 after the company came out with its June quarter earnings on Monday and appointed four chief executives.

India’s corporate earnings are faring better than investors feared

The sense of dread that gripped investors in the run-up to the June quarter earnings seems to have been unfounded as the performance of corporate India, so far, shows.

Big NBFCs shy away from launching credit cards despite RBI provision

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are not too keen to launch their credit cards and prefer to focus on conventional lending products though the central bank has allowed them to do so. In master guidelines issued in April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said NBFCs with minimum net-owned funds of Rs 100 crore can launch their branded credit cards, provided they have regulatory approval.

Nazara Tech zooms 35% in 2 days; here is what analysts have to say

Shares of Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies continued to rise for another day on August 2 after the gaming company reported its June quarter numbers. The stock has surged 35 percent in just two sessions.

Adani says will use the spectrum to support data centres, businesses

Richest Indian Gautam Adani’s group on August 2 said the Rs 212 crore worth of spectrum it has bought in a millimetre wave band will be used to create a private network to support its businesses and data centres.

8 cases of monkeypox, task force to monitor testing kit, vaccine development: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Eight cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in India and a national task force has been set up to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines, Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said on August 2. Replying to queries in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour, he informed the members about the various steps being taken to prevent the spread of the disease, and to develop testing kits and vaccines.

In Pics | The gender pay gap in sports?

The gender wage gap in the field of sports has received a lot of attention and discussion in recent years. A look at how the pay varies between men and women in different sports.