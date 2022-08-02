English
    In Pics | A look at how the pay varies between men and women in different sports

    In a historic pay deal finalized earlier this year, the US Football Federation pledged to pool all prize money won by the men’s and women’s team for competitions they both compete in, and share it out equally.

    August 02, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
    England won its first ever major women’s championship in dramatic fashion, beating Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Final on July 31 at Wimbley Stadium. But while a record crowd of 87,192 for a European Championship final – men’s or women’s – watched as the Lionesses roared their way to victory, prize money at the major tournaments has still failed to catch up to that being awarded to the men’s teams. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at the total distributable prize money in selected football championships, by gender. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In a historic pay deal finalized earlier this year, the US Football Federation pledged to pool all prize money won by the men’s and women’s team for competitions they both compete in, and share it out equally. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Female cricketers in India earn a fraction of what the men do and have fewer avenues of income through cricket, while spending the same amount to develop their skills. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at the highest paid athletes in selected sports as per there 2021 salary. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 05:00 pm
