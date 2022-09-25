English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 25, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
    Representative image. Source: Shutterstock

    Representative image. Source: Shutterstock


    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    GST Intelligence issues biggest-ever show cause notice to Bengaluru-based online gaming company

    The GST Intelligence unit has issued a show cause notice to Bengaluru-based online gaming startup Gameskraft Technology (GTPL), in what seems to be the biggest such notice in the history of indirect taxation, according to an exclusive report by CNN News18. The notice pertains to the company not paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore

    Piramal, Zurich Insurance mull joint bid for Reliance General Insurance

    Piramal Group and Zurich plan to form a joint venture for taking over Reliance General Insurance, a subsidiary of debt-ridden Reliance Capital undergoing a resolution process. Both Piramal and Zurich, which had submitted separate non-binding bids for the general insurance business of Reliance Capital in August, may hold 50 percent each in the proposed special purpose vehicle (SPV), sources said.

    Harsha Engineers to debut tomorrow | Will it be a bumper listing?

    Harsha Engineers International is expected to list on the bourses with healthy premium on September 26, following strong subscription figures in the maiden public offer of the precision bearing cages maker, experts said.

    Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

    Volatile markets closed lower the week ended September 23 following weak global cues, as rising fears of a recession due to aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve (the Fed), along with fresh escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, dented sentiment. Volatile and range bound trade is expected to continue the coming week too, with focus on RBI policy, monthly futures and options (F&O) expiry, and global cues — including the US GDP, experts said.

    Electronics Mart IPO to run from October 4-7, eyes Rs 500 crore fundraise

    The initial public offering (IPO) of consumer durables retail chain Electronics Mart India Ltd will open for subscription on 4 October and close on 7 October. Anchor investors can place their bids on 3 October. The finalisation of the basis of allotment will take place on 12 October and shares will be credited to the demat account of successful bidders on 14 October. Electronics Mart will make its stock market debut on 17 October.

    IPO-bound boAt parent to scale up local manufacturing for global expansion

    IPO-bound Imagine Marketing, the parent company of wearables brand boAt, has firmed up plans to become a made-in-India global lifestyle brand by increasing its overseas reach, according to a top company official.

    Final over: Jhulan Goswami's swansong is as memorable as teammates and fans had hoped

    Jhulan Goswami’s illustrious two-decade-long India career came to a close. In her career, and in cricket, there won’t be another over like this final one. The first ball makes her the first woman to complete 10,000 deliveries in ODI cricket. The second one takes her career haul across the three formats of international cricket to 355 wickets – the most by a woman.

