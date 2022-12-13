English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodities Live: Crude Oil Prices Surge Overnight
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    ZFCV: Beneficiary of sector tailwinds, trading at a discount to long-term average

    A big beneficiary of the ongoing commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle. It has been operating in a promising business environment

    Nitin Agrawal
    December 13, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
    ZFCV: Beneficiary of sector tailwinds, trading at a discount to long-term average

    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Positive outlook due to demand tailwinds Favourable input costs to boost operating margin Leadership position driven by technological innovation New products to drive growth Valuation at a discount to long-term multiple, accumulate it for long term ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (ZFCV; CMP: Rs 9,259; M Cap: Rs 17,560 crore) is one of the leading players in the auto ancillary pack, and a big beneficiary of the ongoing commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle. It has been operating in a promising business environment. Erstwhile, Wabco...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | To decouple or not to decouple, that is the question

      Dec 12, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US inches closer to China in high-tech space, investors losing interest in equities, reintroducing old pension scheme a retrograde step, private sector chief for LIC not a good idea, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers