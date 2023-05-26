Will LIC’s FY23 earnings boost investor confidence?

aa

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Profits soar on accounting change Top-line growth healthy Incremental growth driven by group and non-par products Product mix improving gradually VNB margin improves Valuation pricing in all concerns Public markets can be ruthless. The huge underperformance of the stock of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (CMP: 604, Mcap: Rs 381,776 crore) highlights this point. The LIC’s stock has traded below the IPO price ever since its listing and lost over 35 percent since its market debut in May ’22. This weak performance is despite the...