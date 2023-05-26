English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Will LIC’s FY23 earnings boost investor confidence?

    Healthy business growth with improving product mix, if sustained, can lead to a valuation re-rating of the life insurer gradually

    Neha Dave
    May 26, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    Will LIC’s FY23 earnings boost investor confidence?

    aa

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Profits soar on accounting change Top-line growth healthy  Incremental growth driven by group and non-par products Product mix improving gradually VNB margin improves Valuation pricing in all concerns Public markets can be ruthless. The huge underperformance of the stock of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (CMP: 604, Mcap: Rs 381,776 crore) highlights this point. The LIC’s stock has traded below the IPO price ever since its listing and lost over 35 percent since its market debut in May ’22. This weak performance is despite the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the funding winter beginning to thaw?

      May 25, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US stock market rallies in green, office and retail property market zooms, less...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers