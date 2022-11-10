English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Should investors overlook CAMS' rich valuations?

    Though mutual funds remain the stronghold of this RTA, the rising trend of financialisation of savings and digitisation holds out immense opportunity for the entity in the non-MF space.

    Neha Dave
    November 10, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST
    Should investors overlook CAMS' rich valuations?

    Representative image

    Highlights CAMS’s revenue and earnings muted in Q2 FY23 AUM growth healthy but yields are under pressure Proportion of high-earning equity assets improves Good traction in alternative businesses IRDAI making KYC and e-insurance policies mandatory is big positive for CAMS Insurance repository business Valuation rich, upside can arise from non-MF businesses Computer Age Management Services Ltd. (CAMS) (CMP: Rs 2,372; Mcap: Rs 11,621) has reported muted earnings in the second quarter of FY23 (Q2 FY23). The largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds saw...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IPO blues as lock-in ends

      Nov 10, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Top pharma firms record weak results, countries ensure uninterrupted supply chains, MRF losing its numero uno spot, beware of unexpected sources of market risk, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers