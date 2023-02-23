Why are paper stocks lying low despite strong earnings?

While the demand situation for paper is very strong, and there may not be immediate price correction, price realisations are near peak and at best can remain stable

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Paper companies have delivered a dream performance in the first nine months of the current fiscal (9M FY23), driven by strong volume growth and improved realisation. However, the stocks of leading paper companies have underperformed in recent times in contrast to the earnings posted by them. (image) The Street’s concern is understood as the paper industry is cyclical on account of input price volatility and capital expenditure plans. Have margins peaked? Paper stocks have seen record high margins in 9M FY23. A...