Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this shipyard stock offers great value

Cochin Shipyard is expected to benefit from improving revenue visibility, better margins, and strong order inflows while its valuation remains attractive.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights High-quality defence play in the shipbuilding space Expect higher execution to drive good earnings recovery Margins to improve significantly and help deliver superior earnings growth Strong order book provides good revenue visibility Stock trading at attractive valuation with decent dividend yield We recommend Cochin Shipyard (CMP: Rs 577, Nifty: 19,497) for this week’s tactical pick. The stock is expected to benefit from improving revenue visibility, better margins, and strong order inflows while its valuation remains attractive. Cochin Shipyard, which is into defence shipbuilding and ship...