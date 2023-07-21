Weekly Tactical Pick: Recent consolidation gives an opportunity in Ami Organics

chemical

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Our tactical pick for this week is Ami Organics (CMP: Rs 1,149; Market cap: Rs 4,187 crore; Nifty level: 19,979). It is an emerging pharma intermediates company which benefits from the ongoing China-plus and Europe-plus trends. European companies are reducing the stages of production and looking to outsource high-level intermediates from India. At the same time, in select pockets, the de-risking of China-based supply chain has emerged as a strategy for various MNCs. Among the biggest triggers for the company in...