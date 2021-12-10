Weekly Tactical Pick | Nazara Technologies

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nazara Technologies (CMP: Rs 2,329 Nifty level: 17,517) — one of India's leading online gaming companies — is our tactical stock pick this week as its fundamentals look solid and technicals are strong. Healthy performance in H1 For the first half of the current fiscal, Nazara has reported revenues of Rs 261 crore, with an operating margin of 16.8 percent. Overall sales jumped 31 percent YoY (year on year), largely aided by a strong performance in the eSports and the Gamified early learning verticals. ...