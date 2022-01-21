Weekly Tactical Pick - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

This week’s tactical pick is Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (CMP: Rs 550; Mcap: Rs 15,850 crore; Nifty: 17,757), the latest asset manager to get listed in October ’21. ABSL AMC has retained the fourth position in terms of quarterly average AUM (excluding exchange-traded funds-ETF) since September 2011. With MF AUM (excluding ETF) of Rs 300,300 crore, as of September end, its market share stood at 9.15 percent. Improving asset mix ABSL AMC’s equity assets have grown at a much faster pace...