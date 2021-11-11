Vidhi Specialty: Is the margin contraction a worry for the long term?

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers | The company reported lower profit at Rs 28.97 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 40.56 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 727.82 crore against Rs 688.74 crore YoY.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (CMP: Rs 358, Market Cap: Rs 1,788 crore) has posted a strong top-line growth, though this was partly offset by margin contraction. While the EBITDA margin has dropped to the level where it was four years back when the company had a significant trading business, there are reasons to believe that the margin should improve as supply-chain disruptions ebb. Q2: Raw material inflation Sales during the second quarter jumped 160 percent YoY, benefitting both from volume and...