MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Vidhi Specialty: Is the margin contraction a worry for the long term?

We continue to look at Vidhi as the preferred way to play the food colour theme because of its improved operational metrics

Anubhav Sahu
November 11, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
Vidhi Specialty: Is the margin contraction a worry for the long term?

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers | The company reported lower profit at Rs 28.97 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 40.56 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 727.82 crore against Rs 688.74 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (CMP: Rs 358, Market Cap: Rs 1,788 crore) has posted a strong top-line growth, though this was partly offset by margin contraction. While the EBITDA margin has dropped to the level where it was four years back when the company had a significant trading business, there are reasons to believe that the margin should improve as supply-chain disruptions ebb. Q2: Raw material inflation Sales during the second quarter jumped 160 percent YoY, benefitting both from volume and...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Act quickly on new public project guidelines

    Nov 11, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST

    Dear Reader,The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers eas...

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Finding true value 

    Oct 30, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    In the season of corporate earnings and IPOs, the flavour is valuation

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers