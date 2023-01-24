UltraTech – Successfully executing the growth playbook

Highlights Domestic grey cement volumes rose 13 percent YoY Operating margins shrank by 400bps in Q3 Cement prices to support margins Added 5.5MT of capacity in last quarter Valuations rich at 17 times FY24 EV/EBITDA UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, reported very good numbers in the December quarter against the backdrop of a complex operating environment. The headwinds on the cost front were partially offset by pricing actions and volume growth. Key Result Highlights Revenues from India operations came in at Rs 14,755 crore, up...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banks lend a hand to earnings amid global headwinds
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India a bright spot in bleak global economy, warehousing is the next big thing,...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man
Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the pastRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers