TVS Q1 FY24: Strong quarter, but fair stock valuation

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights TVS posted a strong set of numbers in Q1 FY24, driven by strong volume growth Rich product mix, price hikes, and cost optimisation helped to record the highest-ever operating profit Personal mobility, rural sentiment, and new products continue to be key growth drivers Stock trades at a fair valuation compared to long-term average multiples TVS Motor (CMP: Rs 1,306.5; Market cap: Rs 62,070 crore) saw a strong start to the fiscal FY24 on the back of healthy demand both in motorcycle and scooter segments. With...