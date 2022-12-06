Trent: Will the strong growth momentum continue?

Trent’s aggressive store expansion plans are on track and we expect the company to deliver industry-leading growth over the medium to long term.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Mixed results for Q2FY23 Aggressive store expansion on track Online sales growing strongly Among preferred picks in the retail space Trent Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,475; Market cap: Rs 52,434 crore) has reported mixed results for Q2FY23. While there was a stellar top-line growth, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins fell sharply, owing to increased raw material costs as well as higher employee and rental expenses. Trent’s aggressive store expansion plans are on track and we expect the company to deliver industry-leading...