MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Tata Metaliks: Preferred stock to play the water infrastructure theme

Investors tracking Tata Metaliks should watch out for government orders for ductile iron pipes

Nandish Shah
July 15, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
Tata Metaliks: Preferred stock to play the water infrastructure theme

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Metaliks (TML; CMP: Rs 1,244; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,927 crore) posted improved results for the June 2021 quarter helped by higher volumes in PI pipes and better price realisation. The company, which has manufacturing facilities at Kharagpur in West Bengal, makes pig iron (PI) and ductile iron (DI) pipes. TML plans to double its DI pipe capacity from 2 lakh tonnes to 4 lakh tonnes in phases. June 2021 quarter results TML achieved the highest-ever quarterly volumes in PI on...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will it be a rush hour for startup IPOs after Zomato?

    Jul 14, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zomato IPO all loaded up, SBI Chairman’s take on banking, dream start for Mindtree, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s love for aviation, the ‘ultimate index’, EMs fall from grace and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fire and ice

    Jul 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Is there a middle ground between higher inflation and deflation? Yes, there is one

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers