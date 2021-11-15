Tarsons Products IPO: A play on rapid growth in health care research

Vivimed Labs | Ramesh Krishnamurthy has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The IPO of Tarsons Products Ltd is an interesting proxy to healthcare. It manufactures consumables for lab research, diagnostic centres etc. Its products are low-cost accessories, but essential ones for research. Further, given the need to titrate the lab work with accuracy, purity and safety, this company warrants attention. Company brief Tarsons’ product portfolio is classified into three key categories -- consumables, reusables and others. Consumables (61 percent of sales) include products such as centrifuge ware, cryogenic ware, liquid handling, PCR...