Taper Tantrum 2.0 – Will India see a repeat of the 2013 market turmoil?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (File image)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

“The past is never dead. It isn’t even past" – William Faulkner’s words sound prophetic as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at tapering (a gradual slowing of the pace of the Federal Reserve’s large-scale asset purchases) at the Jackson Hole conference. Emerging markets including India once again stand at a crossroads. Is it going to be 2013 once again? Are investors bracing for another painful taper tantrum that triggered one of the most turbulent phases in financial markets...