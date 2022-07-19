Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy: Receding cost pressure to aid recovery

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy (SWREL) — a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) solutions provider — has suffered an operating loss for the sixth consecutive quarter in Q1FY23. While the business is struggling due to a hostile market environment, there are certain bright spots that suggest things may turn better by the end of FY23. Losses continue in Q1 The June-quarter revenues of SWREL were largely unchanged at Rs 1,207 crore. The increase in module prices once again suppressed...